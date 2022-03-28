Oscars 2022 red carpet lit up in Ukrainian flag colours

From wearing a badge of Ukrainian flag to teaming up their outfits with blue ribbons, a slew of actors showed their support for Ukraine in their own different ways on the red carpet of Oscars 2022.

Stars like Benedict Cumberbatch, Jason Momoa, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joe Walker, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain among others expressed their solidarity with Ukraine with their accessories, using the red carpet as a stage to amplify their voices.

Nicholas Britell, nominated for his 'Don't Look Up' score, wore a blue ribbon on one lapel in support of Ukraine, and Diane Warren in an Emerald green tuxedo suit, wore a blue lapel ribbon of her own on behalf of Ukraine refugees.

Yoon Yeo-jeong, last year's Best Supporting Actress for 'Minari', also sported a blue ribbon as a mark of support for Ukraine refugees.

Jamie Lee Curtis even spoke about the importance of a blue ribbon while hitting the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.

"The ribbon is about the refugee crisis.It's an incredibly important moment given what's happening in Ukraine, the displacement of human beings in the world. The exodus of human beings is a crucial story for our time right now," Curtis said.

'The Godfather' director Director Francis Ford Coppola wore a pin with the Ukrainian flag.

'Game of Thrones' fame star Jason Momoa was spotted donning a handkerchief in the colours of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow - in his pocket.

Like others, Benedict Cumberbatch, too, showed support for Ukraine. He sported the Ukrainian flag colours, in a pin on his suit jacket, after he shared a poignant message for the country while receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star a few days weeks ago.

Producer-director-actor Tyler Perry, who received the Academy's Jean Hersholt Humtarian Award in 2021, marked his presence on the red carpet by wearing a Ukrainian flag ribbon.

For the unversed, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month on February 24 after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics."

Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country.

The conflict, which has now entered its second month, has caused a severe humtarian crisis with millions of refugees fleeing to neighbouring Western countries, including Poland, Roma, Moldova and Hungary.

The Russian actions have been condemned by almost all the western countries, who rolled out severe sets of sanctions targetting the Russian economy, and key individuals.

( With inputs from ANI )

