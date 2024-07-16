Pandharpur Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024 Maha Puja Live Streaming: Watch Vitthal Rukmini Live Darshan on Occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi

Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, is one of the most revered and significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. Falling on July 17th in 2024, this sacred day marks the beginning of the four-month period during which Lord Vishnu is believed to go into a deep slumber on the cosmic ocean, lying on the serpent bed of Shesha. This period is known as Chaturmas and holds immense spiritual importance for devotees, particularly in Maharashtra.

Ashadhi Ekadashi has a rich cultural and religious significance. It is not only a day of fasting and prayer but also a time for communal celebrations and pilgrimages. In Maharashtra, the Warkari community undertakes the annual pilgrimage, or Wari, to the town of Pandharpur, the abode of Lord Vitthal, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The procession, which begins a month in advance, is marked by devotion, singing, and dancing as pilgrims make their way to the Vitthal temple.



This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi will be celebrated on July 17th. According to the Hindu Panchanga, the Ashadhi Ekadashi Tithi will start on July 16th at 08:33 PM and will end on July 17th at 09:02 PM. The auspicious time for performing the puja is during the early morning hours of July 17th.

At Pandharpur, Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024 Maha Puja Will start at On 17 July, 2024 at 2.20 AM. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Will perform rituals of Maha Puja of Lord Vitthal Rukhmini on Devshayani Ekadashi.

