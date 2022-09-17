PHD Utkrishtata Samman by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

New Delhi, Sep 17 The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's annual cultural cum award ceremony, Gata Rahe Mera Dil, has grown in popularity. During the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme, former union ministers Shri Prakash Javadekar and Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi honoured numerous chosen Bollywood artists and journalists with the PHD Utkrishtata Samman.

On Thursday, the programme was held at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where a melodic musical ambiance was established so that attendees could fully appreciate their favourite tunes. The songs "Chahe Meri Jaan Tu Le Le," "Goriya Re Goriya Re," and "Chandni O Meri Chandni" were sung by Jolly Mukerji to the point where the listeners were submerged in the musical sea.

Shailendra Singh transported the audience to an earlier era of music, while Hema Sardesai filled the room with soulfulness with songs like "Awara Bhawre," "Main Kudi Anjaani Hoon," and "Dama Dum Mast Qalandar." With songs like "Main Shayar To Nahi," "Humne Tumko Dekha," and "Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun," he captivated everyone.

Poornima Shreshtha connected the audience with devotion and spirituality with 'Itni Shakti Hume Dena Daata' and everyone's favourite 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai'.

Mohit Chauhan mesmerized the audience with his popular number 'Tumse Hi' while Sonu Kakkar made everyone dance to the tune of 'London Thumakda'.

Apart from this, Kishore Bhanushali entertained the audience with songs like 'Bhanware Ki Gunjan', 'Jeena Yahan, Marna Yahan' and Minu Bakshi sung 'Awaaz De Kahan Hai', 'Lambi Judai' etc. Vibhor Parashar and Bhupinder Singh Bhuppi also enthralled the audience with their captivating style and melodious tunes.

Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI and Mukesh Gupta, Chairman, Entertainment, Media, Art & Culture Committee, PHDCCI said, "This is the 6th edition of PHD Utkrishtata Samman. To encourage the industry as well as to promote entertainment, media, art and culture, every year this grand event is organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry."

On this occasion, Nandita Jain and Arshad Nizam, Co-Chairs- Entertainment, Media, Art & Culture Committee; Former Presidents- Dr. D K. Aggarwal, Suman Jyoti Khaitan, Sharad Jaipuria, Gopal Jiwarajka, Sanjay Bhatia, K. S. Mehta; and many business dignitaries were present.

