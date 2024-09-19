Pitru Paksha 2024: Shubh Muhurat Time, Puja Vidhi, Significance and More

Pitru Paksha, a significant time in Sanatan Dharma, is dedicated to honoring deceased ancestors and seeking their blessings. This period, believed to bring peace and benefit to one’s lineage, starts on Bhadrapada Purnima and concludes on Ashwin Amavasya. This year, Shraddha Paksha will take place from September 17 to October 2. According to Pandit Sujit Ji Maharaj, performing Shraddha and Tarpan during Pitru Paksha is essential for invoking the grace of ancestors and ensuring a smooth life.

Pitru Paksha Shradh Puja Vidhi at Home

Timing and Preparation:

Auspicious Timing: Perform Shradh between sunrise and 12:30 pm.

Initial Steps: Take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Puja Procedure:

Seating Arrangement:

Sit on the ground with your left knee on the floor, facing south.

Tarpan Ritual:

In a wide copper pot, add black sesame seeds, cow’s raw milk, and some Ganga water.

Fill clean water in both hands, touch it with the thumb, and drop it into the pot. Repeat this process 11 times.

Offering to Ancestors:

Offer kheer made from cow’s milk into the fire as part of the ritual for ancestors.

Food Preparation:

Prepare food for the ancestors, avoiding onion and garlic.

With kush, barley, sesame seeds, rice, and water facing south, resolve to feed one or three Brahmins with a sincere heart.

Feeding Brahmins:

Invite a respected Brahmin to your home for the Shraddha meal.

Wash the Brahmin's feet and seek their blessings before serving the food.

Ensure to set aside food for cows, dogs, crows, deities, and ants before feeding the Brahmin.

Donations:

After the meal, donate items such as land, cloth, grains, sesame seeds, gold, ghee, sugar, silver, or salt. You may choose two or three of these items.

Additional Tips:

Use white flowers during the Shraddha Puja for offering and prayers.

Pitru Tarpan Vidhi

Preparation:

Take a parapet (a small vessel) for performing tarpan.

Fill the parapet with pure water, then add some black sesame seeds and milk.

Setting Up:

Sit facing south and place the parapet in front of you. Keep another empty vessel nearby.

Tarpan Procedure:

Make an Anjali (offering gesture) by holding Durva (kush) in the thumb and index finger of both hands.

Mix the hands to fill them with water from the parapet.

Pour the water from your hands into the empty vessel.

Repeat:

Perform the tarpan with Anjali at least three times.



Pitru Paksha Shradh Mantra

Mantra:

Om Pitra Devatayai Namah

Salutations to the divine ancestors.

Om Pitra Ganay Vidmahe Jagat Dharine Dhimahi Tanno Pitro Prachodayat

We meditate upon the ancestral beings who support the world. May the ancestors inspire and guide us.

Pitru Paksha Shradh Samagri

For performing Shradh during Pitru Paksha, gather the following items:

Sindoor (vermilion)

Camphor

Janeu (sacred thread)

Turmeric

Raksha Sutra (protective thread)

Black Sesame Seeds

Ghee (clarified butter)

Honey

Roli (red powder for auspicious rituals)

Betel Nut

Barley

Jaggery

Diya (lamp)

Agarbatti (incense sticks)

Tulsi Leaves

Paan Leaves (betel leaves)

White Flowers

Urad Dal (black gram)

Moong Dal (green gram)

Ich (if relevant, depending on regional practices)

Kusha Grass

Curd

Gangajal (Ganges water)

Bananas

Dhurva (durva grass)

Cow’s Raw Milk

Why Shradh Should Be Performed During Pitru Paksha

Performing Shradh during Pitru Paksha is of significant importance for several reasons:

Paternal Gratitude:

It is believed that neglecting to perform Shradh during Pitru Paksha can upset the spirits of one’s ancestors. This can lead to familial unrest and dissatisfaction.

Avoiding Pitra Dosha:

Failure to perform these rites can result in Pitra Dosha, a condition believed to bring misfortune or obstacles in one’s life due to unresolved ancestral issues.

Ancestral Blessings:

Performing Shradh ensures that the souls of the ancestors receive the necessary offerings and blessings, helping to bring peace to their spirits and favor to the family.