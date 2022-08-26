Portugal -- A land of flavours

New Delhi, Aug 26 There is no doubt that Portugal's cuisine is as rich and diverse as its landscape, which is a major consideration when choosing a travel destination. World-class chefs and amazing restaurants can be found in Portugal. Around 27 Michelin-starred restaurants are located there. The capital, Lisbon, is home to nine restaurants with Michelin stars. The capital city of Portugal boasts a large number of Michelin-starred eateries, which says a lot about the flourishing local food industry.

One of Portugal's best-kept secrets is its food. Everybody's palate will find something to enjoy in Portuguese cuisine. The sea is Portuguese cuisine's most distinguishing ingredient. Portuguese olive oil is also of the highest calibre and is used in all dishes, including cod

