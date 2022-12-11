Pottery Barn X Deepika Padukone Global Collaboration

New Delhi, Dec 11 As part of Pottery Barn's global development, which started with the launch of potterybarn.in in July and the opening of the company's first retail site in Delhi, India, in September, actor Deepika Padukone will collaborate closely with the brand to co-create a line as a brand ambassador in a global relationship being a well-known international celebrity.

Padukone, who is also a businesswoman and philanthropist says, "I've always been fascinated with spaces and my passion for interior design is no secret! I am therefore thrilled to be collaborating with global home furnishing leader Pottery Barn and look forward to creating timeless pieces together!"

The world's biggest digital-first, design-led, and sustainable home retailer, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

