Kathmandu-bound Air India flight aborts landing due to unstable approach, incident reported to DGCA

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Air India passengers had a narrow escape at Kathmandu airport as the AI aircraft took off from Delhi to Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) and the pilots aborted landing due to a wrong approach at the airport.

A detailed incident report was given to India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"It was a go-around due to an unestablished approach," DGCA told .

"Immediately after the unstable approach at Kathmandu airport the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) asked the AI pilot to 'go around' and after 20 minutes the flight landed safely," sources told .

Air India didn't comment on the query.

Earlier on Saturday, an Air India flight, AI346, en route to Singapore was diverted to Malaysia due to inclement weather and congestion in Singapore, according to Air India officials.

The flight which took off from Chennai, has now departed for Singapore as the weather has improved and flights are allowed to operate.

Recently, a flydubai flight which caught fire upon takeoff from Kathmandu landed safely at Dubai International (DXB) Airport.

The flight crew followed a standard operating procedure and continued its journey after determining that the engine was within normal operating parameters.

The aircraft reportedly caught fire after the bird hit. Fire tenders were scrambled at the airport.

