Price reductions of best-sellers

New Delhi, April 14 The Body Shop's top-selling essentials will now be available at a flat price of Rs 595 in India. Spanning its top 12 SKUs in the brand's bestselling products in skincare and haircare categories, this strategic price reduction has been undertaken to keep in mind the post-pandemic spending habits of consumers and to strengthen its positioning as an affordable yet high quality, natural, sustainable beauty brand.

The new pricing strategy in India entails a reduction by 20-50 per cent on iconic favourites including its top-selling Tea Tree and Vitamin E ranges amongst others.

The Body Shop India's "Falling for You" range includes entry-level, full-size products such as facial washes, 100 per cent Vegan haircare and high performing skincare. This includes Vitamin C Facial Wash, Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash, Moringa Shine & Protection Shampoo and Conditioner, Tea Tree Purifying & Balancing Shampoo and Conditioner, The Body Shop Ginger Anti Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner, Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner, Shea Intense Repair Shampoo and Conditioner.

Reacting to the heightened post-pandemic demand for affordable, effective yet sustainable beauty care products, the brand is looking to support consumers' requirement for well priced daily essentials and the need for certifiably cleaner and greener products. This is aimed to recruit a broad audience and provide for existing consumer essentials, including all genders and age groups across the country. The brand is committed to a customer-first approach to delivering its trustworthy and efficient products at new reduced prices.

Vishal Chaturvedi, vice president, The Body Shop India, said: "As our country and consumers emerge from isolation and stability over the last few years, we are listening to their needs more closely than ever before. The pandemic has changed consumer behaviour radically and much of this change is likely to last. There is now a sharp demand for high-quality, efficacious daily care products and strategic pricing is key to recruiting new consumers as well as commanding the loyalty of our existing customer base. There has also been a substantial rise in demand for more ethical, sustainably sourced products which actively do good for our planet and this has always been an area of strength for us. With our strategic price reduction in daily essentials like face washes and hair care, we are putting forward our most sustainable, naturally efficient products at their best prices yet."

The Body Shop Vitamin E Facial Wash

Vitamin E Gentle Facial Wash helps clean your face, without drying it out, revealing skin that instead feels soft and refreshed. The Body Shop Vitamin E Gentle Facial Wash is formulated with Vitamin E and Raspberry Seed Oil so it's gentle enough to use at sun-up as well as sun-down.

The Body Shop Tea Tree Facial Wash

This Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash infused with potent tea tree oil, cleanses blemished skin with each use. It's hard-working and enriched with Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya. And to top it off, The Body Shop's tea tree face wash has been a lengthy trusted favourite for its ability to reveal more mattified, clearer looking skin.

The Body Shop Vegan Certified Haircare

The Body Shop has five new and improved haircare routines for all hair needs that includes Ginger, Banana, Tea Tree, Moringa & Shea. From dry and flaky scalps to oily hair and scalps, from frizzy to dry or dull hair, these new routines are all made with Vegan Silk Protein, a 100 per cent plant-based protein, which cleverly replicates the chemical structure of natural silk. The Body Shop's new haircare bottles and tubs are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic collected off the streets of Bengaluru, India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor