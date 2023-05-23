Rakul Preet Singh & Rajkummar Rao unveil the IIFA 2023 invitation box

By life

New Delhi, May 23 Bollywood superstars Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao unveiled the invitation box of IIFA 2023 designed by Izzhaar. A beautifully designed invitation box for all of the amazing stars! Here is a sneak peek at the luxury boxed invites designed by Izzhaar for the IIFA Weekend 2023.



When you open the box, it leads you past Abu Dhabi's famous sights while revealing the symbolic towers in the form of chess pieces. The important structures of Etihad Arena, Adnoc HQ, and Nation Tower stand tall on the squares of Rook, Knight, and Bishop, respectively, just as Shaikh and Shaykhah depict the King and the Queen, and IIFA's trophies take the position of pawns and sit gracefully on the board. Additionally, this magnificent Izzhaar golden chess board that oozes incredible elegance can add glitz to your living area.

The magnificent metal chessboard symbolises the opulence of the UAE and the IIFA 2023 gala in Abu Dhabi, the country's capital. This well-liked strategic game is made even more alluring by its striking black and gold appearance with an Izzhaar twist. Working on the designs and producing them in a short period of time is no easy task, but succeeding at it each time inspires the brand to do even better.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor