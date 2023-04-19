Ramadan 2023: Recipes to break your fast

Ramadan is a holy month of fasting, introspection and prayer for Muslims, the followers of Islam. It is celebrated as the month during which Muhammad received the initial revelations of the Quran, the holy book for Muslims. Ramadan is the ninth month of the 12-month Islamic calendar, a lunar calendar that’s based on the phases of the moon. The lunar calendar falls short of the solar calendar by 11 days. Lasting for 30 days, Ramadan will end on Friday 21 April, with the celebratory days of Eid al-Fitr starting on April 22, 2023 or April 23, 2023.

If you are looking for iftar meal ideas for Ramadan, look no further, we have compiled a list of the top Ramadan recipes are follows:

Stuffed Dates with Cream Cheese and Nuts: Dates are an integral part of Ramadan and are eaten by Muslims throughout the year and during this holy month. It takes minutes to make and creates a delicious appetizer or dessert! These stuffed dates are sweet, savory, and nutty, and no charcuterie board would be complete without them.

Kolak: This traditional Indonesian dish is often served as an evening meal to break one’s fast. It’s a flexible, multi-use dish that can be served for breakfast, as a snack, or for dessert. Pandanus leaf is the key ingredient in this coconut milk pudding.

Afghan Beef Ravioli: Popular Afghan recipe is similar to Italian beef ravioli, but it’s covered with a creamy yogurt sauce. Each beef dumpling is succulent and juicy, pairing well with the tangy yogurt sauce drizzled on top.

Chicken Rendang: Packed full of coconut, cardamom, star anise, lemongrass, and more, chicken rendang is slow-cooked and stewed in a flavorful sauce. This recipe will quickly become a staple in your house, blowing your family away with its unique, intense flavor.