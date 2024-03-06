Ramadan 2024 Fasting Rules: Essential Do's and Don'ts To Follow

During Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset as an act of worship and spiritual discipline. Here are some do's and don'ts to follow during fasting in Ramadan:

Do's:

Intention (Niyyah): Before starting each fast, it's essential to make a sincere intention in your heart to fast for the sake of Allah.

Suhoor: Have a pre-dawn meal (suhoor) before the Fajr prayer. Suhoor helps provide energy throughout the day and is highly recommended.

Prayer: Engage in regular prayers, including the five daily prayers and additional prayers (Taraweeh) during the nights of Ramadan.

Read Quran: Allocate time for reading and reflecting on the Quran daily, as Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed.

Charity (Sadaqah): Give charity to those in need, as it is highly encouraged during Ramadan. This can include feeding the hungry, donating to charitable organizations, or assisting those in need.

Patience and Self-Control: Use fasting as an opportunity to practice patience, self-discipline, and control over desires and emotions.

Kindness and Generosity: Show kindness and generosity to others, including family, friends, neighbors, and strangers. Small acts of kindness and charity hold great significance during Ramadan.

Breaking the Fast (Iftar): Break your fast promptly at sunset (Maghrib) with dates and water, following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Then, engage in the Maghrib prayer before having a meal.

Don'ts:

Eating and Drinking: Refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and engaging in intimate relations from dawn (Fajr) until sunset (Maghrib).

Negative Speech and Behavior: Avoid gossip, foul language, lying, and any other negative behaviors. Ramadan is a time for spiritual purification and self-improvement.

Excessive Sleep: While resting is important, avoid oversleeping during the day, as it may lead to missing important prayers and spiritual activities.

Wasting Time: Use your time wisely during Ramadan, focusing on acts of worship, self-reflection, and improving your relationship with Allah.

Overeating at Iftar: Avoid overeating during iftar (breaking the fast) as it may lead to discomfort and lethargy during prayers and other activities.

Neglecting Family and Community: Spend quality time with family and engage in community activities, fostering a sense of unity and brotherhood/sisterhood.

Materialism: Avoid excessive indulgence in worldly matters and focus on spiritual growth and connection with Allah.

By observing these do's and don'ts, Muslims can make the most out of Ramadan, attaining spiritual fulfillment and drawing closer to Allah