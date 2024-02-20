Ramadan 2024 Timetable Out For Mumbai: Check Sehri and Iftar Timings for this Ramzan

The holy month of Ramadan 2024 is expected to begin from Tuesday, March 12, 2024 and will end on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The Eid al Fitr 2024 is expected to be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2024. This is the tentative date as the actual date of commencement of Ramadan 2024 is subject to the sighting of the moon.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims who fast from dawn to dusk, refraining from consuming food or water during daylight hours. They break their fast by eating dates and consuming water. Sehri is generally observed in the morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer, while Iftar is observed two minutes after sunset with the call for the Maghrib prayer.

Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Time Table 2024 For Mumbai:

The pre-dawn meal is known as Sehri, and the meal to break the fast is called Iftar. Sehri and Iftar timings vary from city to city based on sunrise and sunset. Mumbaikars will have to abstain from food and water for almost 15 hours. Not only in Mumbai, but Muslims in other parts of India will also have to observe fasts for more than 12 hours a day.