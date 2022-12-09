Ramesh Gowani- the catalyst behind the international fashion brand revolution in India

There are very few people who don’t know the entrepreneur and industrialist Mr Ramesh Gowani. The Real estate tycoon has built his empire from scratch and created a distinguished name for himself in the space. Apart from his achievements in the real estate space, he is also behind the international fashion brand revolution in India. The fashion brand Gabbana is a popular name in the fashion industry and has catered to numerous big names over the years since its inception. This includes industrialists, celebrities and also former prime minister, Shri Manmohan Singh.As the owner of Kamala Mills, Mr Gowani was actively involved in cotton cloth manufacturing and this motivated him to take the plunge to launch Gabbana. With the vision of styling customers to their taste with bespoke fashion choices, the team at Gabbana worked hard. It made way for the International fashion brand revolution in the country and brought several brands on board. They also started selling on a global scale and made significant contributions to the economy.

Celebrities and fashion connoisseurs define Gabbana as the mix of the finest fabrics, amazing cuts and superior craftsmanship. The brand has also received Bollywood awards for designing costumes for movies. Customer centricity, design, quality, and sustainability are core values of Gabbana and the team has made all possible efforts to uphold the values.We recently talked to Mr Ramesh Gowani and he said that the entire team deserves credit for this success. He said that he was always uncomfortable with the fact that Indians had to wait for their NRI relatives for imported clothes. Gabbana was an effort to bring the best clothes, best fits, best materials and the best brands home.This is just another feather in the cap for Mr Gowani who has achieved immense success on business as well as humanitarian fronts. He has been applauded for his construction projects and philanthropic efforts at Kamala Trust.Gabbana’s growth along with his other accomplishments is proof that anyone can achieve anything if they work hard enough for it. Mr Gowani had lost his father early in his life and that was a devastating experience early in his life. However, he didn’t give up hope and pulled up his socks. He often credits all those who helped him in his journey along with his mother and siblings. His family and acquaintances are also proud of his achievements. Mr Gowani takes pride that Gabbana and his real estate projects are celebrity favourites.We hope Mr Gowani continues to achieve greater heights in the future too. We wish him luck.

