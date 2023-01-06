Recipes for the New Year

New Delhi, Jan 6 Whether you are hosting a big dinner for family and friends, craving a carb-heavy meal to give you energy for a night out, or staying in to watch the ball drop, here are some recipes to try out by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

Chicken Sausage Sandwich

Ingredients

thinly sliced yellow onion

red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

chicken sausages

bread, such as French bread

Dijon mustard

Method:

Preheat the grill to medium.

On the grill, cook the sausage, turning occasionally, until cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and place on a cutting surface. If desired, toss bread slices on the grill for a few minutes to toast.

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over very low heat. Add onions and green peppers and cook slowly for about 15 minutes until onions are tender and brown.

Split the sausage in half

