It is rightly said by Alexander Pope, "There is a certain majesty in simplicity which is far above all the quaintness of wit." Sudheesh A. Avikkal is one such person who has been leading the path of simplicity gaining incredible success over 3 years of his career dedicated to building the dream platform. He is the man who is believed to have started his career from the roots, building over 25 years of experience working in different sectors. Sudheesh , the revolutionizing leader is all set to dive into a better tomorrow with the launch of his fan - based app

He was born in a small town Kannur located in Kerala, the South of India. It is believed that his life was that of a middle-class simple child; however, that did not stop him from being a rank holder during his school days. Sudheesh studied economics at one of the Prestigious Colleges named Brennen in Thalassery and eventually completed his MBA from Leicester, England. His career has an extravagant more than 2 decades of corporate experience. This was 23 years of exposure including noticeable experience in financial services, hospitality, and the sports industry. Sudheesh A. Avikkal has built and developed large teams with different ethnicities while working within these industries.

Though his career started in the year 1995 as a receptionist in the city of dreams, Mumbai, he soon made it to the top as Asia Pacific head of the biggest conglomerate from the Netherlands. In fact, he was also addressed as one of the Youngest Performing CEOs in the European Union. His skills are widely spread including a flourishing career as an investor supporting startups building innovative ideas. His career is a true example to many youngsters who have started early in their life and happen to think big. One of his absolute favorites is his interest in sports. He is a big junkie of all forms of sports and believes that audiences are the reason that sports are keeping the heat alive.

Sudheesh A. Avikkal has been a die heart fan of sports and he always wanted to do something for the fans. His approach has been, "Fans are bigger than celebrities, this is my thought process. Therefore , the last 3 years have been dedicated to building an app for fans of sports. Not just that I love the transitioning fashion sense, the crazy travel junkies & the everlasting impact of entertainment. This is why I am launching a one-stop app soon for my consumers to enjoy." His interest in varied fields makes him the true youth leader to idolize.

