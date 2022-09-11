Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to make London Fashion Week runway debut

New Delhi, Sep 11 Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will make her London Fashion Week runway debut, opening the show for ace British fashion designer Helen Anthony. This is the first time the influencer and Indian jewellery designer is set to walk the runway on an international stage. Riddhima will open the show wearing her own creations as well as Anthony's.

"I've always been proud of the shows I have walked for in India, but I'm excited and nervous, this is the first time I will be walking on an international platform, that too at London Fashion Week. I have two looks for the show, but they are both surprises, I trust Anthony completely, so I can't wait to see what they are like," says Sahni.

This show is set to be held on September 19, 2022, at the Parckcro in London, and will feature Riddhima X Punjab Jeweller's exclusive jewellery paired alongside Anthony's clothes. Both brands collaborate to bring to life the great design legacies of their respective regions and to enable a craft exchange on this globally renowned platform.

This is also the first time the jewellery designer will be presenting her creations to a global audience. "The show is themed around East meets West and this collaboration is very close to my heart. It has taken numerous zoom calls planning this, among both teams, and I'm glad we are on the same page. My collection titled 'Samara' is inspired by my daughter, it is a confluence of the East and West, it has a mix of contemporary pieces as well as polki and diamond statement designs," adds Riddhima.

On the runway, a plethora of jewels crafted using age-old techniques such as kundan polki, jadau, minakari, and others will be showcased. Traditional yellow and white gold necklaces, earrings, bracelets and waist belts will be paired with Anthony's modern silhouettes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor