Rose Day 2024: History And Significance Of The First Day Of Valentine's Week

Rose Day is the first day of Valentine’s Week. On this day everyone sends flowers to their loved ones to convey the message of how important they are in their lives. Every lover values time during Valentine’s Week beyond everything else. The colour red symbolizes love, passion, and romance. Couples exchange red roses as a gesture of love and start the week-long celebration of Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s a single red rose or a bouquet, the gesture speaks volumes about the depth of love and affection.

Roses were a sign of mystery and passion in Roman mythology, particularly concerning Venus, the Roman goddess associated with beauty and love. Perhaps because of their delicious scent and attractive hues, roses have been associated with love in Eastern civilizations such as Asian and Arab cultures. It is often believed that Victorians were the first to display their love for one another by presenting roses as a token of their affection. Since that time, the giving and receiving of roses has been commemorated annually on February 7 as “Rose Day.'' People also gift someone they like or adore with flowers to mark this occasion. While people generally gift their partners roses on this day, it shouldn't stop you from surprising your love with a bouquet of their favourite flowers. Different colours of roses hold a special meaning on this day. For instance, red signifies love, yellow stands for friendship, pink signifies appreciation and admiration, and more.