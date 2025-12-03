Royal Kebabs to Pahadi Feasts: Pre-Christmas Treat in Mumbai

Mumbai's vibrant food scene is igniting with an array of pre-Christmas culinary celebrations starting from December 5, 2025, perfectly timed to tantalize taste buds ahead of the holiday frenzy and offering a delicious prelude to festive cheer. Food lovers can immerse themselves in the royal opulence of Awadhi cuisine and Himachali mountain flavours ahead of the winter holiday season.

Daawat-e-Awadh Food Festival

Curated by Chef Yasmin Imtiaz Qureshi, daughter of Padmashree Chef Imtiaz Qureshi, this festival at Mado Mado Restaurant, Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, celebrates Lucknow's Nawabi heritage through slow-cooked dishes. Highlights include silky Galouti Kebab, tender Kakori Seekh, aromatic Dum Pukht Biryani, and creamy Murgh Awadhi Korma, served in a dinner buffet from 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM daily, plus Sunday brunch on December 14 from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

Also Read | Why Margashirsha Purnima 2025 Is Special? Know Date, Time, Significance and Important Rituals to Follow.

Dhaam Rasoi – Himachali Culinary Experience

Chef Sherry Mehta curates this authentic Dhaam feast at Musaafer, Radisson Goregaon, drawing from temple feasts, mountain kitchens, and family recipes to offer vegetarian delights like madra, sepu vadi, siddu, and chutgi. Available evenings from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM during December 5-14, it revives Himachal's pahadi traditions for Mumbai diners seeking earthy, spice-infused meals.​

These events promise a diverse weekend gastronomic escape, blending Persian finesse with Himalayan simplicity right in the city