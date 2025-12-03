Why Margashirsha Purnima 2025 Is Special? Know Date, Time, Significance and Important Rituals to Follow

Margashirsha month is consider as auspicious and has unique significance. Purnima which falls in Margashirsha month is consider as last Purnima of 2025. Therefore, this full moon in the month of Margashirsha is the last full moon of 2025. Datta Jayanti, celebrated nationwide on Margashirsha Purnima, holds special significance this year as it falls on a Thursday. This day coincides with the tradition of fasting for Goddess Lakshmi on Margashirsha Thursday, offering an opportunity for both observers and non-observers of the fast to perform auspicious rituals.

This year, Thursday, December 4, 2025 is Margashirsha Purnima. Margashirsha Purnima begins at 8:37 am on Thursday, December 4, 2025, and the full moon ends at 4:43 am. In the tenth chapter of the Gita, while explaining Vibhutiyoga, the Lord has said, ‘Masanam Margashirshosham’ meaning I am in the month of Margashirsh. The month of Margashirsh is also known as Keshav month. Because this month is under the guardianship of Lord Mahavishnu. Margashirsh is also called the month of Lakshmi. The constellation Mrigashirsh is present on or before or after the full moon, hence this month got the name Margashirsh.

Importance of worshiping goddess Laxmi On Thursday

Throughout Margashirsh, especially on Thursdays, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped with special rituals and recitations. Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated on Margashirsh Purnima in some regions. On this full moon, offer milk and honey to the moon after moonrise, chanting the moon's seed mantra to ensure abundance and mitigate lunar astrological effects. As Margashirsh Purnima falls on a Thursday this year, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi is particularly auspicious.

Worshiping Lakshmi-Narayan on Margashirsha Purnima is of special importance

On Margashirsha Purnima, after completing the morning rituals such as bathing, one should worship the Goddess according to one's own family dharma, family customs and family tradition. If it is not possible to worship according to the scriptures, it is said that only Panchopachara Puja should be performed. Worshiping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on Margashirsha Purnima has special importance. It is said that if Lakshmi-Narayan is worshipped with devotion, the house can always prosper. Also, one should definitely chant the mantras, verses, and stotras of Goddess Lakshmi. If possible, it is said that Vishnu Sahasranama should be chanted.

Bathing in the Ganges River or any other holy river or lake on the day of Purnima is considered auspicious.

If possible, Sri Sukta should be recited on Margashirsha Purnima. Reciting Sri Sukta on the night of Purnima is considered to be a very auspicious and fruitful act.

Lotus flowers should be offered to Goddess Lakshmi. Lotus is considered to be the favorite flower of Goddess Lakshmi. Therefore, it is said that offering lotus flowers pleases Goddess Lakshmi and brings prosperity in life.

On the day of Margashirsha Purnima, one should especially have darshan of Chandra Deva. It is believed that worshiping the moon on Purnima keeps the mind balanced and calm.

Note: This information is based on general assumptions and beliefs, and it is said that it may be useful to consult experts in this regard.