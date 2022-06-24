Sacred Food of India now in NFT

New Delhi, June 24 Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-starred chef, has collaborated with Akshaya.io, the world's first 'Phygital' platform, to create NFT of his magnum opus work, 'Sacred Food of India', a limited-edition book that includes recipes for prasad and foods served at various holy sites across the country. The physical and NFT versions of the book were unveiled at a Gala event on June 23rd in Dubai.

