Sacred Food of India now in NFT
By IANS | Published: June 24, 2022 10:45 AM 2022-06-24T10:45:02+5:30 2022-06-24T11:00:15+5:30
New Delhi, June 24 Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-starred chef, has collaborated with Akshaya.io, the world's first 'Phygital' platform, to create NFT of his magnum opus work, 'Sacred Food of India', a limited-edition book that includes recipes for prasad and foods served at various holy sites across the country. The physical and NFT versions of the book were unveiled at a Gala event on June 23rd in Dubai.
