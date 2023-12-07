Sanjeev Choubey: A poet, an accidental engineer, and more

This much-talked-about Shayar and writer is known for infusing gallops of love and emotions in every Shayari or story, compelling readers to dwell in his own Shayari world. The massive momentum and the crazy growth a few industries have attained, especially in the last few years, can be attributed to a number of factors. Some say it is because of the increased adoption of the latest tech trends, while some say it is because of the relentless efforts and hard work of a few professionals across industries. In the artistic and creative sectors, one cannot deny that the industry’s growth depends highly on how immersed artists are in their craft and how passionately they work every day to make it count in their fields.

Sanjeev Choubey is one such artist in the world of poetry and writing who has come a long way in the industry in a concise span of time. Wonder how? Among many reasons, it is the unending effort one puts in to keep improving their craft and becoming one of the best in their industry. This magically talented guy, who loves love, life, and the like and loves portraying his ideas on love through his shayaris and poems, says how deeply he found himself in love with art at a very young age. Since then, he has only ensured that he gives his best in writing stories and shayaris that instantly make people “feel” more and engage them in his written words.

From childhood, he recalls how he has remained determined to go beyond what others already do and make a name for himself that can help him stand out. He has always chosen words for his poems that any layperson can understand and feel from within.“I am a writer who finds passion in writing simple but heartfelt words. I do not wish to use words for my poems that can easily confuse people rather than make them fall for the idea of love and life. This has allowed me to deeply connect with my readers and all Shayari lovers out there,” says the incredible poet.Sanjeev Choubey is now looking forward to completing a series of four books, one of which has already been published titled “Ek Roz Main Aur Tum.”

Before we end, here's Sanjeev Choubey's famous lines on life..

जरा कहना मुझे दरिया, समन्दर हो के क्या पाया,

जो सब कुछ छोड़ जाना था सिकंदर हो के क्या पाया,

"जहाँ" छूटा, गली से यार की, उल्फत नही छुटी,

कहो यूँ दरबदर हो के, कलंदर हो के क्या पाया,