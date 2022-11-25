Seven travel predictions for 2023

New Delhi, Nov 25 Compared to 2022, people all across the world are feeling significantly more hopeful about travelling in 2023, and despite some present global turmoil, over 72 per cent believe that travelling will always be worthwhile. The atmosphere is changing from one of cautious optimism to one of brave flexibility.

In contrast to 2022, when travel made a triumphant comeback, 2023 will be about rethinking travel in innovative ways among the upheaval. Everyone will be trying to strike the perfect balance in a contradictory environment, thus nothing will be off limits and everything will be on the menu.

Seven developing travel predictions have been made by digital travel company Booking.com, using extensive research with more than 24,000 travellers from 32 countries and territories, including India, to understand how travel would be reimagined in 2023.

People are finding themselves in a multi-directional tug-of-war, attempting to balance what is important to them with the demands of daily life, during a time of general upheaval in which war, increased societal polarisation, rising inflation, and urgent concerns about climate change are all continuing to radically change the world. This mood is reflected in the travel projections for 2023, which show that travellers' requirements are shifting in many different directions to keep up with the trends.

Preppers in Paradise: Camouflaged cabins, campfire cuisine and compasses; going off-grid will never be more sought after than in 2023. Sixty-four per cent of Indian travellers want their travelling experiences to have a more back-to-basics feel and are constantly looking for 'off-grid' style vacations to escape from reality, and switch off and experience life with only the bare necessities. Seventy-percent Indian travellers are also keen to use travel in 2023 as an opportunity to learn survival skills. Expect to see more eco-friendly, earthly stays springing up to accommodate burnt-out city dwellers searching for simplicity, as well as accommodations offering guidance for Indian travellers on how to be more self-sufficient.

'Off-grid' in 2023 won't necessarily mean roughing it though. There is a common perception that this means giving up luxuries

