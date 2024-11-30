Shani Amavasya 2024: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, and Remedies to Reduce Shani Dosha and Sade Sati

Shani Amavasya, observed on a Saturday, is a very special day dedicated to Lord Shani, the god of karma and justice. This year, the last Shani Amavasya of 2024 will be on November 30. This day is very important for asking Lord Shani for blessings and doing things to reduce bad effects like Shani Dosha, Sade Sati, and life's problems. However, these actions should be taken quietly for the best results. Let's look at the main rituals and actions of Shani Amavasya.

Shani Amavasya 2024: Date and Time

Amavasya Begins : November 30, 2024 - 10:29 AM

: November 30, 2024 - 10:29 AM Amavasya Ends : December 1, 2024 - 11:50 AM

: December 1, 2024 - 11:50 AM Rahu Kaal: November 30, 2024 - 09:33 AM to 10:51 AM

Remedies to Perform on Shani Amavasya

Worship the Peepal Tree: Perform rituals and prayers under a Peepal tree to reduce the malefic effects of Shani Dosha. Chant Shani Mantras: Recite Shani Dev's mantras, such as “Om Sham Shanaischaraya Namah”, to mitigate the influence of Sade Sati. Read the Shani Chalisa: Reciting the Shani Chalisa on this day can bring positivity and blessings. Donate Black Items: Offer black sesame seeds, mustard oil, black cloth, black lentils (urad dal), and even footwear to the needy. This practice is believed to resolve life’s challenges and reduce Shani Dosha. Worship Lord Hanuman: As per tradition, praying to Lord Hanuman on Shani Amavasya also pleases Lord Shani, ensuring protection from hardships.



Importance of Worshiping Shani Dev on Saturdays

Saturday is the day for Lord Shani. Worshiping him on this day helps people get past sadness, problems, and hard times. A good influence from Shani Dev brings progress and success, while Shani Dosha or Sade Sati can cause delays, money issues, and personal struggles. Doing certain actions on Saturdays during Shani Amavasya brings good results.

How to Perform Shani Puja

Morning Ritual: Begin the day by taking a bath and wearing clean clothes. Offer Mustard Oil: Visit a Shani temple and light a mustard oil lamp near Shani Dev's idol. Make Offerings: Present black sesame seeds, black lentils, blue flowers, black cloth, and mustard oil to the deity. Special Offering: It is believed that offering sweet puris to Shani Dev on this day pleases him. Mantra Chanting: Using a black tulsi mala, chant “Om Sham Shanaischaraya Namah” 108 times for divine blessings. Conclude with Aarti: Complete the puja by performing Shani Dev’s aarti.

By following these rituals with devotion, one can seek relief from Shani Dosha and Sade Sati, inviting peace and prosperity into their lives.