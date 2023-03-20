Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra launch flagship store in Mumbai

By life

New Delhi, March 20 Delhi based designers Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra launched their Kalaghoda Store in Mumbai. To mark the occasion, actress Kriti Sanon made an appearance, dressed in a signature Shantnu & Nikhil cocktail gown. Inspired from the contemporary cocktail bride, the silhouette had a plunging neckline with a halter back and side cut outs.



With the essence of mystical stardust shimmer, the texture of the fabric is more nuanced. The tonal midnight black bugle beads, jet black crystal and rhinestones- such details further accentuated the glamour of ensemble

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor