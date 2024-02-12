Shiv Jayanti 2024: Know Date, Time and Significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 394th Birth Anniversary

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birth Anniversary, also known as Shiv Jayanti, will be celebrated on March 10, 2024, according to the Hindu Samvat calendar this year. As per the Gregorian calendar, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19. Shivaji Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Timings:

The year 2024 will mark the 394th birthday of the great Maratha King. According to the Tritiya Tithi, Shivaji Jayanti began at 08:54 PM on March 09, 2024, and will end at 09:42 PM on March 10, 2024.

Significance:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was the first one to commence the event of Shivaji Jayanti in 1870 after he found the grave of Shivaji Maharaj in Raigad (1869), about 100 miles from Pune. The celebrations were later carried forward by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1894.

The Maratha people organize a lot of cultural programs on this day to honour the great Maratha Emperor for his excellence in administration, martial valour, and military strategies. There is no end to the courage and intelligence of Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj encouraged the use of regional languages such as Marathi and Sanskrit in his court and administration above the standard language of the day, Persian. Shivaji is also famously known as the "Father of the Indian Navy" because of his role in the development of the naval wing of the Indian army during the Middle Ages.