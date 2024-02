Shiv Jayanti 2024 Wishes in Marathi: Messages, Images & Greetings to Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 394th Birth Anniversary

Happy Shiv Jayanti 2024 Wisehs in Marathi: This year, on February 19th, we will celebrate the 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the revered Maratha warrior king and founder of the Hindavi Swarajya. This auspicious occasion is a grand festival for Maharashtra, observed with great enthusiasm not only in the state but also across the nation and even worldwide.

To commemorate Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and inspire future generations, various events have been organized. These include cultural programs, exhibitions, seminars, and competitions that showcase his life, achievements, and values. Additionally, social media platforms are abuzz with Marathi messages, greetings, and images paying tribute to the great Maratha leader.

The Maharashtra government also organizes a grand event at the Shivneri Fort, where Shivaji Maharaj was born, on February 19th every year. On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, here are some special Marathi messages, wishes, greetings, and greetings to wish your relatives, friends and family. Share these greetings on Facebook, WhatsApp and messages and double the joy of Shiv Jayanti.

Here are some Happy Shiv Jayanti 2024 Wishes

1. Are Maja Raja Janmla,

Maja Shivaba Janmla,

Din – Dalitancha Kaiwari Janmala.

Drustancha Sanhari Jnmla.

Are Maja Raja Janmla,

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Shubechcha..!

2. Shurancha Itihas Amcha,

Ugach badaya marat nahi,

Marathi amhi, Raktach Marathi,

Marathishivay jaat lavat nahi,

Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti..!

3. Vel aala tar pran deu,

Pan swabhiman amcha zukat nahi,

Sahyadri putra amhi ugach kunachya vatela jat nahi,

Aalch jar koni adava,

Ubha chirlyashivay sodat nahi.

Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti..!

4. Saksh aahe tya sahyadrichya kandyanchi,

Jithe ghot ghetla marathyani shatruchya nardicha,

Santani Amchyavar sanskar kele,

Shivaji Rajani Amhala Himmat Dili,

Ani Shambu Rajani Shikvala Swabhiman Marathyancha.

Wish You Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti..!

5. Eke Ratri Sahyadri hasala,

hastana to Disla,

Zali tyala Talvar Pritichi,

Ghetali Tyane Maratha Stapanechi,

Dhakhvli Jyane Takat Maratha Ekjutichi.

Ashi Kirti Hoti Raje Shivaji Maharajyachi

6. Mahrashtrachya maticha,

Tila launi mathi,

Shivrayanche smaran aaj,

Marathi matrubhumi sathi,

Jai Shivaji.!

Jai Maharashtra. !