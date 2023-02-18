Rajnish Wellness to set up healthcare focused wellness centres at 270 stations over Eastern Railway on license basis for 5 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: : Rajnish Wellness Ltd – a leading brand manufacturing and selling various ayurvedic medicinal products for personal sexual wellness has emerged as a winner for the prestigious tender from the Eastern Railway. Company will be setting up healthcare focused multi-utility store (Wellness Centre) at 270 stations over Easter Railway on license basis for a period of 5 years. Railway authorities have accepted the company’s tender document for a period of 5 years from the date of commencement of contract. Company will pay 1st annual license fee at Rs. 3.25 crore with escalation of license fee.

Company received official letter from Eastern Railway dated 16 February 2023 along with approval and has requested to submit ‘Letter of Acceptance’ in support of the acceptance of offer within a period of 15 days. Company is requested to pay 50% of quarterly license fee of 1st quarter along with security deposit within 15 days. The details of license fee and security deposit to be deposited are as below.

Item Amount Instrument In favour of License fee Rs. 40,62,500/- Demand Draft FA & CAO, Eastern Railway, Kolkata Security Deposit Rs. 35,86,600/- Demand Draft or Term Deposit or Bank Guarantee

Sharing more details, Mr. Rajnishkumar Surendraprasad Singh, Promoter and Managing Director, Rajnish Wellness Ltd, said, “We are very pleased to win this prestigious tender from Eastern Railways and will look to leverage the partnership over the next 5 years. Company has taken important strategic initiatives in the recent past with a focus to expand product line, adding more channel partners etc. Our long-term focus continues to be investing in growth through new product launch, expanding retail footprints. We are hopeful that after the proposed expansion, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders while consistently delivering quality products.”

The terms and conditions of the tender along with the following provisions will prevail till execution of the agreement.

Provision of doctors in 6 more stations viz. Jasidih, Kahalgaon, Bolpur, Berhampore Court, Krishnanagar and Rampurhat in the interest of passengers where Mail/Express trains have stoppage

Provision of Oxygen Cylinders in those stations where doctors are to provided

Medicine should be sourced from manufacturing units having a valid WHO/GMP certifications

Making ambulance services available on call through tie up with local service provider on paid basis

The stipulations of clinical establishment act of state where the station is located to be complied

Doctors deputed should have valid registration from NMC

List of nearest hospitals, healthcare facility, available doctors details should be displayed in these clinics

The charges for any medical care should be displayed in a prominent place for information of passengers

Rajnish Wellness is the extension and expansion of Rajnish Hot Deal Pvt Ltd. With the exponential growth success of Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt Ltd., the company has now transcended to a Public Limited Company. It started as a small teleshopping venture with the name- Quick Service (QS) Advertising in the year 2009 and has grown philosophically and physically into a brand in ayurvedic product industry dedicated to people’s personal and sexual wellness. Continuing with the legacy of our popular brands, company delivers high-quality and effective products that help achieve highest wellness in personal and sexual life of our consumers. The founder and managing director, Mr. Rajnish Kumar Surendra Prasad Singh, started business as an individual door-to- door salesman and today, Rajnish Wellness employs more than 190 employees.

Rajnish Wellness is a brand – manufacturing selling various ayurvedic medicinal products for personal sexual wellness of the consumers. Our product portfolio covers Ayurvedic ethical medicines, personal care products, medicinal sexual enhancement products which are easily available across the medical counters. Our flagship brand, ‘PlayWin’ has taken sexual wellness our consumers to the new high. Due to stressful lifestyle, men and women both experience the low sex drive and unsatisfied sex life. PLayWin takes care of the sexual enhancement of both men and women to deliver the quality sex life.

Company’s products are available on all leading e-commerce websites like Amazon.in, snapdeal.com, indiamart.com, clickoncare.com, lovenaturalremedies.com, ayurvedmart.com and fineyog.com etc., Company believes that everyone should live a stress-free and a good quality life! Company’s efforts are consciously directed towards your goal to achieve the full potential of your well-being and life!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor