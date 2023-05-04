BRS looks to accelerate activities with permanent office in Delhi

New Delhi, May 4 BRS national president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate party's central office building in Delhi on Thursday, and with this, the party is looking to accelerate its activities.

The work on four-storied building for the BRS, which started last at Vasant Vihar in the centre of Delhi, is now ready for inauguration.

The BRS was launched with the agenda of comprehensive development across the country and empowering farmers' rule in the country.

With the inauguration of central office in the national capital, the activities of BRS will be accelerated.

KCR will enter the office, built with perfect vastu, by performing rituals and special pujas and occupy his seat.

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Prashanth Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar have been constantly monitoring the works related to the construction of BRS Bhavan in the national capital and overseeing the inauguration activities.

The BRS Bhavan with four floors is built on an area of 11,000 square feet. Lower ground will have a media hall and servant quarters. A canteen, reception lobby and four chambers for General Secretaries are built on ground floor.

KCR's chamber, other chambers and conference halls are established in the first floor. A total of 20 rooms are available on the second and third floors, including the President's Suite, the Working President's suite and the remaining 18 other rooms.

It was in 2021 that KCR had laid foundation stone for the building.

