Cloudy weather expected in J&K

Srinagar, May 4 Weather was erratic in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Thursday that generally cloudy weather is likely in next 24 hours.

"Partly to generally cloudy weather is likely in J&K during next 24 hours", MeT department said.

Srinagar had -0.3, Pahalgam 2 and Gulmarg 3.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil 2.8 and Leh minus 1.5 as the minimum temperature.

