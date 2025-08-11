Shravan Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Date, Time, Angaraki Yoga Significance and Spiritual Benefits of This Fast

Sankashthi Chaturthi is one of the important day in the month as vesting on this day gives you lots of blessing from lord Ganesh. This fast is consider as the highest and most auspicious among the Ganesha Vrats. Shravan month's Sankashti Chaturthi is especially auspicious because it falls on a Tuesday, creating the rare Angarika Yoga. Let's explore the significance and benefits of this Sankashta Chaturthi Angaraki Yoga.

About Angaraki Yog

When the fourth day falls on a Tuesday, it is considered to be a Chaturthi with ‘Angaraki Yoga’. Angaraki, meaning Mars, makes Angaraki Sankashta Chaturthi especially auspicious. Observing this fast is believed to be equivalent to observing all Chaturthi fasts of the year, bestowing the blessings of Mars and Lord Ganesha. Some devotees believe that after fasting on Angaraki, one gets the merit of performing twelve Sankashti, while others believe that Angaraki Chaturthi gives the merit of performing twenty Sankashti. That is why the number of people who fast on this day is huge. Thousands of devotees visit the temple on this day and have darshan of Lord Ganesha.

Date and Time

According to the Indian calendar, although there is an ancient tradition of observing sunrise as the date, since the Sankashti Chaturthi fast is observed after moonrise during the Pradosh period, it is being said that the fast should be observed on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi Belief

By fasting on this day it is said that all problem will eradicate and intensity of new problems is lessen. The traditional story behind this is, lord Ganpati blessed mars and said whoever fast on Angaraki Chaturthi will have benefits of fasting of 12 Sankashti. This ancient Indian fast, observed faithfully for thousands of years, highlights its significance. The Sankashta Chaturthi fast is undertaken with the intention of fulfilling desires. Devotees believe that performing this fast with devotion allows them to receive Lord Ganesha's grace, leading to wish fulfillment.

Angaraki Must Do This on Sankashti Chaturthi

Moonrise and moon sighting hold significance on Sankashta Chaturthi, as tradition dictates that the fast should not be broken until the moon has been sighted. On this day, devotees should offer Jasvanda flowers and Durva sprigs to Lord Ganesha. While unforeseen circumstances may sometimes prevent a full worship on Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi, offering at least a Durva sprig to Ganesha is essential. One should mentally remember and chant Ganesha's name, as it is believed that this act alone can bestow the merit of complete worship. Reciting the Ganapati Atharvashirsha 21 times is also encouraged, but if that's not feasible, even a single recitation is beneficial. If the Atharvashirsha isn't available, mentally listening to it or chanting the mantra ‘Om Gam Ganapataye Namah’ 108 times is recommended.