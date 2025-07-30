Solar Eclipse on August 2, 2025? Know What Hindu Vedic Say About Surya Grahan

Messages and WhatsApp forwards about Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan widely in India, predicting on August 2, 2025 circulating on internet. Some messages indicates that the whole world will go in dark for at least six minutes on Saturday due to this, wide spread panic among people believe in superstitions and astrology. May, including pregnant women are worried about what to do and what not to do to stay safe from its effects.

Vedic astrology and the ancient Hindu panchang debunked the viral claim about the Solar Eclipse, saying no Surya Grahan on August 2, 2025. According to the Vedic astrologers, an eclipse occurs only under certain planetary conditions. The Sanskrit word 'Grahan' itself say ‘seizing’ or ‘obstructing.’

According to the Hindu tradition, it is believed that during the time of Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse), the shadowy planet Rahu (North Node of the Moon) or Ketu (South Node) 'swallows' the sun, dimming its rays and causing the phenomenon we see as an eclipse. For a Solar Eclipse to appear, three conditions must be fulfilled according to astrologers as follows:

The Sun and Moon must be in the same zodiac sign.

Rahu or Ketu must also be in close conjunction with the Sun and the Moon.

The phenomenon must be visible from the location in question.

Then What Is on August 2, 2025?

On August 2, 2025, the actual planetary placements are: the Sun is in Cancer and closely conjunct with Mercury. Rahu is in Aquarius, nowhere near the Sun or Mercury, while the Moon is in Libra, far from both the Sun and Rahu. Ketu is in Leo, again not close to the Sun or Moon.

Therefore, there is no conjunction between Sun and Rahu or Sun and Ketu on August 2, 2025. There is also new moon, which is known as Amavasya in India, falling in Cancer on Saturday. The essential planetary requirements for a solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) to form is absent. So there's no Solar Eclipse on the said date in the viral message or report, according to Vedic astrology.

In matters of eclipses, Hindus trust the wisdom of the panchang. Learned pandits have maintained the traditional Hindu almanack for generations. According to all major Indian panchangs, there were only two Solar Eclipses in 2025: A total solar eclipse on March 29, 2025, and a partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, which will not be visible in India.

Therefore, there is no Surya Grahan on August 2, 2025, and there is no need to observe “sutak kaal” or avoid any rituals. No need to change food or bath timings. Temples and homes can proceed with all normal puja and daily practices. Most importantly, Pregnant women need not worry or change their routine.