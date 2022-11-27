Some impressive benefits of vitamin C supplements

New Delhi, Nov 27 Vitamin C is a very important vitamin that plays a number of roles in the human body. Packed with a wide range of impressive health benefits, the water-soluble vitamin is present in numerous fruits and vegetables such as oranges, strawberries, kiwi fruit, bell peppers, broccoli, kale, and spinach. Nutritionists recommend a daily Vitamin C intake of 75 mg for women and around 100 mg for men. Although it's generally suggested that one should meet their vitamin C requirement from the food one eats, a number of people switch to supplements to address their nutritional needs. Before you consume any type of Vitamin C supplements, it is essential to consult a medical practitioner to avoid any discrepancies.

Here are some highly significant medically-tested advantages of consuming vitamin C:

Vitamin C is necessary for collagen synthesis. As we know, Collagen is an integral structural component of connective tissue, blood vessels, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, gums, skin, teeth, and bones. It helps in maintaining the skin natural elasticity to render a younger-looking skin and reduce skin-sagging.

Vitamin C also assays a cardinal role in the synthesis of the neurotransmitter, 'norepinephrine' which is crucial for optimal brain functioning and impacts mood sensations.

Vitamin C also has a critical role in enhancing the body's immune function, which can get hindered on account of nutritional scarcity.

Vitamin C is also an extremely efficient antioxidant. Even in small traces, vitamin C aids in safeguarding various essential molecules in the body like proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids

