Special dessert recipes for Ramadan 2023

Ramadan is the Islamic holy month and is always held on the 9th month of the Islamic Lunar calendar. It is a time of fasting, self-reflection, good deeds and time with family. The exact dates of Ramadan may vary depending on the sighting of the moon, and it's important for Muslims to keep track of the lunar calendar to know when the month will start.

The lunar calendar falls short of the solar calendar by 11 days. Lasting for 30 days, Ramadan will end on Friday 21 April, with the celebratory days of Eid al-Fitr starting on April 22, 2023 or April 23, 2023.

If you are looking for dessert ideas for Ramadan, look no further, we have compiled a list of the top Ramadan recipes are follows:

Mango Shahi Tukda: Decadent Shahi Tukda is an integral part of Ramadan festivities and a hot favourite among all age groups. Mango Shahi Tukda is soaked in sugar syrup and drowned in a creamy mango Rabdi to create a fusion of flavours. Do not miss out on including this simple yet delicious Ramadan sweet on your dessert list.

Phirni: The rich and creamy pudding – Phirni, was once the royal dessert in the house of the Mughals. Traditionally eaten in earthen pots, this delectable dessert is prepared with basmati rice, milk and sugar.

Irani Dessert: A good way to cheer your family during this Ramadan is by adding this Irani Dessert. Preparing this sweet, delectable dessert made of roasted vermicelli, pistachio and almonds.

Mahalabia: It is a popular Middle Eastern dessert and the first go-to dessert, especially when you cannot figure out your next day’s Iftar dessert. Anyone can prepare this recipe with just 3 ingredients: rice flour, warm water, and Milkmaid.