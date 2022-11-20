Special soup recipes for winter

New Delhi, Nov 20 Soups are an excellent method to stay hydrated and satisfied because they are primarily liquid. Your immune system gets a boost from them. You can ward off the flu and colds with soup, and they also work as a fantastic remedy for illness. The majority of soups are packed with ingredients that combat sickness.

Recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

Carrot and ginger soup

Ingredients Quantity

Olive oil 1 tbsp

Ginger 1 tbsp

Celery 1 tbsp

Diced carrots 100 gms

Vegetable stock 300 ml

Sugar 2 tbsp

Salt, pepper according to taste

Mint leaves, ginger sticks to garnish

Method

. Heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a pan and saute 1tbsp of ginger and 1tbsp of celery.

. Add 100 gms of diced carrots and saute for 10 minutes.

. Add 300 ml vegetable stock and continue to cook till the carrot is cooked.

. Remove from heat and blend. Strain through a strainer and add 2 tbsp of sugar if required

. Add salt & pepper to taste.

. Garnish with mint leaves and ginger sticks and serve hot

Kala Channa and ankuritmoong Shorba

Ingredients Quantity

Black channa 200 gm

Sprouted green moong 100 gm

Ginger 20 gm

Garlic 15 gm

Green coriander 25 gm

Vegetable oil 50 ml

Coriander seeds 1 tsp

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Gram flour 1 tbsp

Salt To taste

Black pepper

