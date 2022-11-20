Special soup recipes for winter
Published: November 20, 2022
New Delhi, Nov 20 Soups are an excellent method to stay hydrated and satisfied because they are primarily liquid. Your immune system gets a boost from them. You can ward off the flu and colds with soup, and they also work as a fantastic remedy for illness. The majority of soups are packed with ingredients that combat sickness.
Recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.
Carrot and ginger soup
Ingredients Quantity
Olive oil 1 tbsp
Ginger 1 tbsp
Celery 1 tbsp
Diced carrots 100 gms
Vegetable stock 300 ml
Sugar 2 tbsp
Salt, pepper according to taste
Mint leaves, ginger sticks to garnish
Method
. Heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a pan and saute 1tbsp of ginger and 1tbsp of celery.
. Add 100 gms of diced carrots and saute for 10 minutes.
. Add 300 ml vegetable stock and continue to cook till the carrot is cooked.
. Remove from heat and blend. Strain through a strainer and add 2 tbsp of sugar if required
. Add salt & pepper to taste.
. Garnish with mint leaves and ginger sticks and serve hot
Kala Channa and ankuritmoong Shorba
Ingredients Quantity
Black channa 200 gm
Sprouted green moong 100 gm
Ginger 20 gm
Garlic 15 gm
Green coriander 25 gm
Vegetable oil 50 ml
Coriander seeds 1 tsp
Cumin seeds 1 tsp
Gram flour 1 tbsp
Salt To taste
Black pepper
