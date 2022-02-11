Speed Meet for Queer Folks

New Delhi, Feb 11 In the run-up to the upcoming Valentine's Day 2022, LGBTQ+ matchmaking and social networking app As You Are is all set to play cupid, while inviting queer men and women from all over India to join in a virtual speed meeting event during Valentines weekend.

The V-Day event will have two individual speed meets, one each for queer men and queer women, with only 20 participants in each of the two groups. The Queer Women Speed Meet will take place on February 12 at 6 pm, and will seek to connect lesbian women, bisexual women and transgender folks who prefer women. Happening two hours later, at 8 pm, will be the Queer Men Speed Meet for gay men, bisexual men and transgender folks who prefer men.

"Valentine's Day is a good opportunity for singles to try to find love or friendship, and this is the exact purpose of our speed meet. It is a formalized matchmaking process designed to bring together queer people for the purposes of developing human relationships with the aim of forming long-term romantic or sexual relationships. We have designed it in such a way that everyone can get an equal chance of meeting someone they like," says As You Are founder Sunali Aggarwal.

The upcoming speed meet builds on the success of a virtual speed dating event that took place in June last year. The aim, for the one-of-its-kind queer social networking app, is to bring together people from the queer community.

The speed meeting will be a ticketed event. Members who want to participate can register at bit.ly/feb12sm.

