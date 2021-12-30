Styling Miss Universe

New Delhi, Dec 30 Bharat Gupta, Miss Diva Universe pageant winner, Harnaaz Sandhu's Fashion Director, is responsible for her famous outfits before and during Miss Universe. Bharat is the only stylist to have styled all of the renowned pageants this year. He is known in the fashion business as one of the best stylists, fashion and creative consultant.

He styled Liva for the Miss Diva Universe pageant that Harnaaz won. This led to a packed one month of homecoming and press events leading up to the international pageant. "Miss Universe is as big as it gets. I wanted to take Indian designers on the global platform and selected an interesting mix of known couturiers to regional designers for the world, rather Universe to see." Gupta says.

"It started with the Femina Miss India pageant where we did a part digital and part in-person pageant. This was followed by India's first top five placement at Miss Universe earlier this year with Adline. The journey went on with placements at Mr. Supranational, Miss Supranational, and Miss Grand International, eventually reaching the top spot at Miss Universe." says Bharat.

"While she was making multiple appearances in India before going, she tried hundreds of outfits that included customised and curated looks and travelled with gowns, sarees, lehengas, bodycon dresses, pantsuits, blazer dresses, resortwear, layered looks, athleisure and more. Every day, Harnaaz would phone from Israel as a routine to shortlist her looks for the day. She found confidence as people were complimenting her outfits and she was garnering a lot of social media attention."

One day before the finale, Harnaaz posted a special video for Bharat on her Instagram and wrote. "I've received so many Dm's from you all appreciating my wardrobe at Miss Universe 2021! Thank you @bharatg18 for making me look so good!" sharing her gratitude for the journey.

The key outfits included the National Costume by Abhinav Mishra

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor