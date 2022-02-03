Styling Very Peri for Men

New Delhi, Feb 3 For the longest time, colours have been playing a subjective role in peoples lives. They have been used to predict certain events of the times, as well as to symbolize significant moments. However, the significance they have in the world of fashion and art is incomparable. Especially, when it comes to the fashion industry, we cannot even imagine one without all the vibrant colours in the universe.

So, every year, the Pantone Colour Institute comes up with a colour to capture and represent the essence of a specific year. And this time, Pantone has announced "Very Peri" as 2022's Colour of the Year. A dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet and red undertone, the shade is described as one of the "happiest and warmest of all the blue hues". It also perfectly represents everything from the transformative times we are living into the rise of the meta-verse and encourages courageous creativity as well as imaginative expression.

All of these together make Very Peri an intriguing shade that has been successfully tickling every fashionista's curiosity to the max. If you are someone who is most averse to colours, but still wants to be a part of the trend, style your Very Peri piece of clothing with black or white items. Or you can also add a little pastel yellow to your outfit to make it casual and more fun.

To further assist you in your journey of flaunting your fashionable self in shades of violet and blue, Sakshi Shrivastava, Senior Fashion Designer, DaMENSCH shares 5 ways to wear the Colour of the Year:

Chill in Style

It is winter in most parts of the world, and the weather is just right to snuggle in your comfiest loungewear. From easy layers and everyday sweats to joggers and even co-ords, you can pick your Very Peri from the wide spectrum of comfortable loungewear - the trendiest item of the season, and feel stylish while you are chilling with your friends or just by yourself.

Keep it Casual Chic

Like I have mentioned before, adding yellow to your Very Peri outfit could be a fun way to give it a casual touch. You can wear a periwinkle cardigan or an over-shirt over a lemon yellow t-shirt, and a pair of denim pants. Complete the ensemble with a grey beanie and a pair of white sneakers, and there you have the perfect casual-chic look.

The Effortless Trendsetter

If you are someone who likes to play safe with colours and does not want to go all out experimenting with bold looks, you can always pair this refreshing shade of purple with black. Wear a Very Peri polo t-shirt with your favourite pair of black or blue jeans for a simple yet fresh look. Add an extra pop of colour with your sneakers, and complete the look with a chic pair of sunglasses.

Vibrant Bottoms Supremacy

If you are already tired of donning periwinkle tops, how about giving the bottoms a chance to shine in Very Peri. From pants to socks and even underwear, wear your new favourite shade in anything you like, and make heads turn like a total boss.

The Tonal Look

Considering how popular purple has been over the years, you might also have a few existing violet pieces in your wardrobe. Bring all of them together, and use the year's coolest colour for a tonal look, or you can even go for a mix and match style challenge by sporting prints on prints during the upcoming spring days. Do not forget to complete it with a pair of shoes and accessories in muted shades to balance out the entire look.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor