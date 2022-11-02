Styling your home the English way

New Delhi, Nov 2 British or Modern English fashion is all about eccentricity, warmth, and layering. The idea is to get a lived-in look without seeming aged.

Supriya Suriyanarayanan, Co-Founder of Tesor Designs said, "English homes are all about rustic, natural texture, we can use them in smaller areas so it doesn't overwhelm the overall interiors. You can use rustic, live edge wood, gorgeous veneers and cane. Incorporate unique architectural elements, moldings on doors, curved windows, architrave & door frames to evoke the feel of an English countryside home.

"Trims and Moldings in their many styles are quite the trend these days. These are fairly inexpensive and can instantly add character to a room. You can use framed art, statement lights, wallpaper, or texture paint to add layers of interest within the trims. The colour palette usually consists of a limited palette, largely neutral that makes the room feel cozy. Modern English style uses a variety of romantic patterns and chintzy, floral prints."

"Shaker-style cabinets for the kitchen are a modern English staple. Incorporate colours

