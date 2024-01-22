Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: 5 Motivational Quotes by Netaji on his 127th birth anniversary

The man who forged his path, a nationalist revolutionary who defied British rule in India, became a hero to many Indians - Mr. Subhash Chandra Bose. He played a significant role in India's independence. Today, we celebrate the 127th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, whose words were as sharp as a sword. Let's explore a few of his enduring sayings.

1. "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."





2. "Freedom is not given, it is taken."

3. "It is not necessary to wait for the permission of others to secure our rights."

4. "The nation will not be satisfied with mere political independence."

5. "We must fight if we want to live."