Suhail Rasool: An Influencer Making The Right Use Of His Platform, Raised Millions For People In Need

Suhail Rasool is a young and popular social media influencer and digital creator from Bangalore. With thousands of followers on his Instagram page (suhailrasool) and YouTube channel, Suhail is someone who has paved a path forward for people who are looking to bring a concrete change.

Over the past years, Suhail Rasool has been delivering help to people in need of urgent healthcare and medical treatment. Through his fundraising efforts, he has raised millions for numerous cancer and liver patients.

Through his Instagram page and regular information updates about various patients, Suhail Rasool managed to crowd fund 30 lakh rupees in just three days. He raised another 25 lakhs in two days for a person who had to undergo an urgent brain operation. There was a patient who had a liver illness and Suhail Rasool raised 7 lakhs for the treatment.

A young girl by the name of Ayesha Fareeha had bone cancer and Suhail Rasool and his audience came together and raised 30 lakhs in three days for her. This was enough for her treatment costs for at least a whole year.

This coming together and acting like a community and helping people is testament to the kind of audience Suhail Rasool has fostered and connected to his Instagram page. In his words, "I understand the power of people and how much strength there is in moving forward towards a cause. The right use of my platform would be to amplify voices of people who would benefit from being heard by everyone."

Apart from this, Suhail Rasool donated a free ambulance during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the peak of it, there was a serious crisis of shortage of ambulances. Suhail donated a free ambulance and did his part. The ambulance is still available in the graveyard, free of cost, for people who need it.

