Summer Skin Care Tips: Common Mistakes People Make While Applying Sunscreen

In summers applying sunscreen in a right way and proportion is very important. Applying sunscreen before leaving house protect your skin from sun damage, maintaining a healthy and youthful appearance, and reducing the risk of skin issues like dark spots, wrinkles, and skin cancer. Here are some of the most common mistakes people make when applying sunscreen:

Not applying enough sunscreen. Most people only apply 25-50% of the recommended amount. The general guideline is to use about one ounce (a shot glass full) to cover your entire body.

Applying sunscreen too close to sun exposure. Sunscreen needs at least 15-30 minutes to be fully absorbed into the skin to be effective. Apply it before going outdoors.

Not reapplying sunscreen frequently enough. Sunscreen wears off, especially after swimming, sweating, or towel drying. Reapply every 2 hours and after these activities.

Using an expired or old sunscreen. Sunscreens are less effective over time, especially if exposed to high temperatures. Check the expiration date and discard old bottles.

Believing a higher SPF always provides greater protection. While higher SPF sunscreens block slightly more UVB rays, the difference in protection is minimal above SPF 30. Reapplication is still crucial.

Applying sunscreen only on sunny days. UV rays can penetrate clouds, and up to 80% can still reach your skin on overcast days. Apply sunscreen every day when going outside.

Relying on sunscreen alone for sun protection. Sunscreen should be used along with other sun-safe behaviors like seeking shade, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding peak sun hours.

To get the best protection, apply a generous amount of broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, reapply frequently, and combine with other sun-safe practices.

