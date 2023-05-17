Teen's first skincare routine

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, May 17 Having a solid skincare routine is important at any age, but it is especially vital for teenagers who are dealing with hormonal changes and the stress of school and social life. When building your skincare routine, start with the basics: Cleanse, Nourish, and Protect (CNP) the ever-changing, sensitive skin of teens. The aim is to cleanse away dirt gently, nourish the skin with a good moisturiser, and protect the skin with broad-spectrum sunscreen.



"My mission is to empower teenagers to prioritise self-care through simple yet effective skincare. By using our clean and natural formulations, we hope to inspire confidence and promote healthy, glowing skin. Remember to be consistent, patient, and use the right products to achieve the best results," says Sanjana Raghu Amberkar, Co-Founder of PHASES Skincare.

If you're a teen looking to establish a skincare routine, here are some tips on how to build a daily routine and what products to use:

Cleanse: Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser every morning and night. Look for a product that is formulated for your skin type (oily, dry, combination) and is free of harsh chemicals and fragrances.

Nourish: After cleansing, apply a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. Look for a product that is non-comedogenic (won't clog pores), and contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin

Protect: During the daytime, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Look for an oil-free and non-comedogenic product.



Read the ingredient list and be informed about what you are applying to your skin because anything and everything you apply to your skin will be absorbed into it. Stay away from products containing artificial fragrances, toxic chemicals, and products not meant for teenagers.

