Ten things to carry while travelling with a baby

New Delhi, Nov 23 It might be difficult to decide what to bring on a trip with a baby and what to leave behind. Most of the time, you probably need exactly what you may have left at home.

However, it is impossible to bring everything on your list with you. The baby bag checklist is being scrutinised for all these reasons, including weight restrictions, the sheer difficulties of lugging around so much luggage with a baby, and the feeling that you've packed your entire house for a two-day trip.

Here are ten things that are must carry when travelling with a baby:

Carrier/Stroller

'Wear your baby!', an infant carrier comes as a blessing in disguise making you hands free and keeping your little one securely strapped onto you as well. Not only is this a convenience during the travel journey, it also serves as a must have in your bag while vacationing during sightseeing and shopping.

For children that have outgrown the carrier, carrying a stroller may seem bulky but is convenient and less cumbersome than carrying the child in arms. If not both, than either is a must have with you.

Noise free/Quiet toys

Any mode of travel, air, road or sea in most cases comes with fellow passengers around. For the sake of their privacy along with the avid engagement purpose of your child, it is a good idea to invest in some noise free toys.

Pop it figures, squigz, suction cup rotators, plush toys, stacking cups, shape sorters, wooden puzzles, finger puppets, board books: the options are several.

White noise machine

Travel often plays truant with a baby's sleep routine. Add to that an unfamiliar surroundings. One can never be sure of the noise levels on an airplane or hotel room overlooking a busy street. A portable white noise machine can prove to be god sent in such times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor