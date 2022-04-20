The best Iftars in Dubai during the holy month of Ramzan

New Delhi, April 20 The holy month of Ramadan is upon us, and Dubai is all set to welcome the festivities with great fervour. It's that time of the year when the streets are bustling with foodies from across the world waiting to indulge in mouth-watering delicacies, while the city sparkles with traditional lighting installations to usher in the new rhythm of warmth and compassion.

To add to the festivities, Dubai's eateries known to offer an assortment of flavourful spreads for guests, are ready to host this year's celebration. Guests can observe an extraordinary arrangement of Iftar encounters all through Ramadan. Whether you are going with family, companions, or for business, there is a whole list of iftar experiences to explore in Dubai during the holy month.

Below is a quick guide to the top iftar experiences in Dubai:

. Asteer at Atlantis, The Palm: Hailed as one of Dubai's best tents during Ramadan, this stunningly decorated tent, opulently laid out in Arabian style, offers an unforgettable experience.

. Al Majlis at Madinat Jumeirah: The ever-popular tent transforms Madinat Arena into a unique setting surrounded by traditional architecture. Visitors can relish traditional delicacies from the buffet and live cooking stations, then head to the nearby souks for a bit of evening shopping.

. Dubai Opera: The magnificent theatre turns into a banquet hall throughout Ramadan, creating an elevated dining experience complete with Arabic melodies performed live.

. Rove Hotels

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor