The biggest one-on-one global street dance series

New Delhi, Nov 25 Following 130 events in more than 30 countries, this December Johannesburg will see over 80 competitors join the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. The event in South Africa will crown and celebrate the best street dancers on the planet and will be live broadcast worldwide on TikTok on December 10th at 8:30 pm CET.

With a unique one-on-one battle format where dancers are challenged with unpredictable music hits from funk, pop, rock, rap, old-school classics, and more, the competitors must conquer the audience as they are ultimately deciding who will rule the dance floor.

The best street dancers across the globe including Shivam Pareek

