The JCB Prize for Literature's most diverse shortlist in its 5th year

New Delhi, Oct 23 In its fifth year, the JCB Prize for Literature announced the 2022 Shortlist at an exclusive gathering of writers, translators, and the city's literary community at the Glenburn Penthouse in Kolkata. Each year, the jury chooses a notable work of fiction by an Indian author to receive the JCB Prize for Literature. At the occasion in Kolkata, the Jury Chair, AS Panneerselvan, revealed the Shortlist. Two debut novelists are represented on the list of shortlisted books, which include translations from five different languages, including Urdu, Hindi, Bangla, Malayalam, and Nepali. After the reveal, Sandip Roy, Jayant Kriplani, and Paramita Saha read selections from the selected books.

The shortlisted novels are:

Imaan by Manoranjan

The Paradise of Food by Khalid Jawed, translated from the Urdu by Baran Farooqi

