The Magic of Yoga for working women

New Delhi, Nov 19 Setting one's needs first and making time for relaxation, meditation, or exercise are just a few of the straightforward self-care practises that can significantly improve a woman professional's quality of life. They communicate to the rest of the family that this is their "me" time and that they should not be disturbed by others by establishing personal boundaries. Only by beginning with such modest acts of self-care as yoga can women reclaim some of their own time for vital self-care.

Some women have hormonal imbalances, which increase their risk for physical, psychological, and emotional issues. By forming a habit that enhances body strength, hormone balance, and self-acceptance, yoga helps women manage their life. 30-45 minutes of yoga, when combined with a breathing exercise like pranayama, can lower stress, increase the quality of sleep, and regulate vital bodily processes like the heart rate, respiration, and blood pressure, among others. Simply carve out sometime in the morning or evening from their hectic schedules.

Navasana

