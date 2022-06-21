The Most Important Yoga Posture is Breathwork

New Delhi, June 21 "Breathing is simple, gracious, soothing and always there for you" Karenina Ana Murillo

I recall my very first yoga session vividly. My teacher asked me to do the Anulom-Vilom breathwork at the end of a slightly exhausting but relaxing session.

"This is the most important posture," she said, "my own teacher taught me that; and it feels like if I don't practice breathwork at the end of a session, the entire session did no benefit.

"It's like a form of meditation," she continued, "Your attention is the most important part. Do this every day."

Pranayama

Prana refers to the breath or life force, and yama refers to control. Breathwork, also known as breathcontrol, is the conscious navigation of the life force that flows through your entire body.

In eastern medicine, blockages of prana in your nadis, or chakras, are the root cause of all disease. Pranayama can assist in clearing these blockages and restoring life by providing you with:

. More energy in day-to-day life

. The ability to handle stress more effectively

. Higher resistance to diseases, according to eastern medical beliefs

Anulom-Vilom

Anulom-Vilom, which translates as Alternate Nostril Breathing Exercise, aids in mind strengthening and complete relaxation.

Make sure to practise Anulom-Vilom 4-5 hours after eating. Cardiac or blood pressure patients, as well as pregnant women, should not hold their breath while performing pranayama, but should simply inhale and exhale.

. Sit comfortably with a straight spine

. Block the right nostril with your right thumb. Inhale for 2 seconds through the left nostril, then hold for 4 seconds

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor