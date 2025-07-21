This Simple Tea Mixture Is the New Weapon Against Cockroaches

A simple homemade solution is gaining attention for effectively dealing with cockroaches and small insects, particularly in kitchen and bathroom sinks. These pests are known to spread dirt and diseases, and store-bought pesticides can be expensive or contain harsh chemicals. This natural remedy uses everyday ingredients—tea leaves, expired tablets, baking soda, and water—to eliminate pests and bad odors. Easily made at home, the solution provides an eco-friendly alternative to traditional methods. Users claim it not only clears insects from drains but also removes foul smells, making it a helpful tip for households dealing with frequent pest issues.

To prepare the mixture, boil water in a pan and add a spoonful of tea leaves. Used tea leaves can also be reused for this purpose. Allow it to boil well so that the tannins from the tea leaves blend into the water. Next, crush two to three expired tablets into powder and add them to the mixture. Finally, stir in a spoonful of baking soda. Once fully prepared, the solution should be strained and poured into the kitchen sink at night, allowing it to sit overnight for best results.

The next morning, the sink should be thoroughly cleaned. This process reportedly eliminates cockroaches and other insects while also neutralizing any unpleasant smells from the drain. The tannins in tea leaves serve as a natural insect repellent and deodorizer. The powdered expired tablets may contain chemicals or strong scents that help repel bugs, while baking soda, a natural cleanser, works to loosen and absorb grease, grime, and foul odors. Regular use, especially one to two times a week, is recommended for visible improvements in kitchen and bathroom hygiene.

This remedy is largely chemical-free and is considered safe for the environment. However, expired tablets used in the mixture should be stored safely, out of reach of children and pets. While this solution is meant for cleaning purposes only, its results have been widely shared online through social media platforms. Though not scientifically verified, the combination of simple ingredients makes this method worth trying for those seeking a natural and low-cost way to maintain a pest-free, fresh-smelling kitchen.

Note: The above information is based on content found in Instagram videos and online sources. The publication does not verify the scientific accuracy of the claims and advises readers to use discretion.