Tips to keep in mind when buying AC; check out 5 tips

The month of March is not even over yet but summer has already begun. The temperature has reached 35-38 degrees in many areas of the country. In such a situation, the demand for air conditioners (AC) and coolers has increased in the market. There will be many of you who would be thinking of buying an air conditioner, but before that let us tell you that if you are going to buy AC, then you have to take care of some things, otherwise you may have problems later. .

5 star rating

It is also very important to keep in mind 5 star rating while buying AC. The highly rated rated AC you buy, the more electricity will be saved and you will not have to loose your pocket. So do check the star rating.

Window and split AC

Window AC is the best, as there is no problem in carrying them from one place to another, but big companies like Samsung have now stopped making window ACs. So you can buy split AC.

Floor Standing AC for Large Rooms

If you have to buy AC for large room or hall then you can opt for floor standing AC. You will not have any problem in carrying it from place to place, as well as your big room will also be cool.

Size of AC

The size of AC depends on the size of the room. Buy AC according to the size of the room. For example, AC with a capacity of 1 ton would be perfect according to 120 square feet of space.

Non AC Features

Nowadays, such ACs are also being sold in the market which are cooling the room as well as cleaning the air of the room. Apart from this, there are also ACs that drive away such AC insects.